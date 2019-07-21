Bhubaneswar: Different experts working in the energy sector believe that the lack of clean cooking options could affect the overall development among the poor population and keep the country away from achieving the global goals.

The matters relating to the need for cleaner energy options were discussed in a brainstorming session of energy experts in the presence of Minister of State for Energy Dibya Sankar Mishra. The matters were discussed in the light of a latest report on ‘Poor People’s Energy Outlook’ released by Practical Action in the city.

The report claimed that the globe has not come on track to achieve universal energy access by 2030 as enshrined in United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

It claims that despite a widespread acceptance of the great wellbeing and development benefits of it, a lack of understanding about the best methods for delivering electricity and clean cooking at scale remains a risk. This report claimed, “…leaves many of the most marginalised groups that are particularly vulnerable to energy poverty further behind. The situation of energy in terms of access and inclusivity at scale is also very concerning.”

Unveiling the report, the Pawan Kumar Agrawal, Vice Chancellor of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar, shared about the importance of cultivating human perspective into planning rather than just structural perspective to it.

The recommendations of the report which are much relevant and contextual for Odisha and India were further discussed by the guests during the launch.

“Striking a balance between achieving energy access at scale and reaching the ‘last mile’ must be ardently pursued if we are to achieve our global goals on the tight 2030 timeline. The report explores this important balance that requires planning and delivery models that integrate grid, off-grid and clean cooking solutions,” said Birupakshya Dixit, Program Coordinator- India Programs, Practical Action.