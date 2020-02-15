Bhubaneswar: Two top psychiatrists of the city advised students to balance work, studies, life, and leisure and be active so that depression, tension and mental pressure could remain at bay. The event was that of a Youth Connect Programme on “Better Lifestyle for Healthy Living” conducted at Government ITI- Bhubaneswar, Saturday.

Dr. Suvendu Mishra, psychiatrist from SUM Hospital advised students to develop good hobbies to engage their minds in a positive manner.

“Positive thoughts induced by good videos, songs and constructive discussions with fellow students can play important roles in shaping our lives and we should not allow our minds to latch on to negative thoughts,” he said and also requested the participating students to minimize the use of smart phones as the devices are making people more lonely and isolated.

Dr Amit Pattajoshi, psychiatrist from Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital said, “The students should learn the art of balancing life, work and other things so that they can reduce the stress in their lives.’’

Government ITI Principal Jeetamitra Satapathy and other staff members of the institution also participated in the programme and asked questions to the experts.

Youth Connect Programme is being implemented across selective educational institutions across the Capital City. This is a collaborative initiative of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and United Nations Population Fund to strengthen the social components of the Smart City.

The initiative is being held in close collaboration with NSS units of the colleges and institutions. The interventions try to create awareness on gender-based violence and healthy lifestyle amongst students. Besides the awareness programmes, City Changer Labs are also organised wherein students are encouraged to share their ideas and innovations to improve urban living. This year the lab was organised in collaboration with Institute of Entrepreneur Development, MSME Department, and Government of Odisha.

The event organised today at Government ITI, Bhubaneswar, was to create awareness amongst students on issues of substance abuse and stress management. Smruti Prateek, a student of Electronics asked about micro nutrition and their requirements in overall development of students and the experts advised for a balance diet for all-round development.

Prasanjit Sutar from Fitter trade asked about stress-less examination process and in the answer the top psychiatrists said “one student has to plan how many hours he/she should read before examination and there should be a proper and balanced time management.”