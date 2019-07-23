BHUBANESWAR: With rising cases of data breaches and crisis due to digital attacks around the globe, experts here have suggested that cyber security is going to be the most demanding IT subject for students in future.

Discussed in a seminar on “Choosing Cyber Security as a Career” organised by a city-based institute ‘Digital Talent,’ managing director of the institute Sruti Ranjan Sahoo, enlightened the students about various data breach cases around the globe and how Ethical Hacking could become the next big career option in the world.

About 25 students from various colleges of Bhubaneswar such as ITER, Trident, Institute of Mathematics and science, and NIT took part in the event. Speaking on the demand of cyber security as career, Sahoo said, “As data has become the most important treasure, companies and organisations across the globe have prioritised cyber security and the demand for ethical hackers has increased remarkably.”

“As India is known for its IT talents globally, the world’s expectation from us is naturally high. All big cities are preparing their IT brains to balance the demand-supply equation and Odisha has to be in the race. After seeing the overwhelming presence and participation of students in the seminar, I am sure Odisha will not lag behind,” he added.

Ethical Hacking involves penetrating into systems or networks to detect threats and vulnerabilities that might lead to loss of data. In a report by CISCO 2018 Asia Pacific Security Capabilities Benchmark report, India deals with about 250 to 5,00,000 cyber threat alerts a day.

Although many Indian institutes offer certificate or full-time courses on Cyber Forensics or Ethical Hacking, India’s rankings in terms of cyber security doesn’t paint a positive picture. As per Comparitech 2019 Cyber security rankings, India lists 15 and is one of the least cyber secure countries. India even lags behind nations like Azerbaijan, Tunisia and Kenya.

Commenting on this, Sabyasachi Panda, a professor in Information and Technology, said, “Firms and organistations should allocate sufficient funds for Cyber Security. Equipment, personnel and training should be provided as per NIST and ISO standards to eliminate IT sabotage and attack on confidential data.”