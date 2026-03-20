Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday directed authorities to start work on the proposed Rs 210-crore Mahanadi Riverfront Project immediately and develop it as an attractive tourist destination.

The project will come up on 426 acres along the Mahanadi riverbank in Cuttack at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore, officials said.

According to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a green belt will be created over 284 acres, while the remaining 142 acres will be used for tourism and cultural activities.

The project includes Odisha Haat, a heritage village, picnic areas, an interpretation centre, food courts, lawns, gardens and beautification of water bodies along the riverbank.

“All construction work will follow NGT guidelines,” Majhi said.

Stressing the need to make the riverfront a national-level tourist attraction, the CM asked officials to study the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Gujarat.

“Complete all the initial processes as soon as possible and start the first phase of work immediately,” he said.

Apart from this, Majhi also asked officials to beautify projects being constructed by the water resources department for the protection of the banks of the Mahanadi.

Majhi has suggested the beautification of the Dhabaleswar Temple and the development of the road near the National Law University during the second phase of work.

He also advised officials to set up a cruise ship service on the Mahanadi to make it more attractive.

More funds will be provided if required for all these beautification works, he said.