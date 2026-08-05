Baragada: A minor patient was allegedly dispensed an expired medicine from a Niramaya drug distribution centre at the Urban Community Health Centre in Baragada district, prompting health authorities to order an investigation. Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CD M&PHO) Dr PK Dash said action would be taken if the complaint is found to be true.

The incident came to light after Mukesh Sahu, son of Chauban Sahu and a resident of Nili bandhapada, sought treatment Sunday for a finger injury sustained in an accident involving a fan. After examining him, a doctor prescribed several medicines, which he collected from the Niramaya pharmacy on the hospital premises. Mukesh alleged that his condition worsened after taking the medicines, with symptoms including dizziness and repeated vomiting. His father later examined the medicines and found that one of those, Cefpodoxime 200 mg, had expired in May. He also alleged that the medicine dispensed differed from the one prescribed by the doctor and had been substituted without explanation.