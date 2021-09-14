Kolkata: Explosions were reported Tuesday outside the home of BJP MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. This incident comes less than a week after miscreants had allegedly hurled bombs at Arjun Singh’s residence. The saffron party leader claimed that members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were trying to take his life.

Around 9.10am, bombs exploded on a vacant patch of land. It is just about 200 metres away from Singh’s Bhatpara residence, a police officer said. “We are investigating the matter. Our officers are there,” he added.

The NIA took over Monday the probe into the incident September 8. The bombs hurled at Singh’s residence had left the gate partially damaged.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee suppressed facts in her affidavit, BJP complains to EC

Singh alleged that it was an attack planned by the TMC. He alleged they were trying to kill him, his family members and people close to him. “This is nothing but a planned attack. The TMC is behind this… They are trying to kill me and my people. It’s goondaraaj (lawlessness) in Bengal,” Singh claimed.

The TMC’s North 24 Parganas president, Partha Bhowmick, rubbished the allegations. He said that the BJP MP was in some way or the other responsible for the explosions outside his home. He said that the explosions were stage-managed by Singh to stay in the news.

It should be stated here that before he joined the BJP just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh was known as a muscleman for the TMC in North 24 Parganas, particularly in the Barrackpore industrial belt.