Dhenkanal: A female elephant died Tuesday in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district after allegedly consuming an explosive-laced bait believed to have been placed to trap wild boars, raising fresh concerns over illegal hunting practices in forest areas.

According to Forest officials, the injured elephant was found in a forest near Pipala village under the Jiral Forest Section. Locals alerted authorities after noticing the animal in distress in the area.

Preliminary reports suggest the elephant consumed an explosive device hidden in bait intended for wild boars, causing severe internal injuries. The animal was later tranquilised and shifted to the Sunajhari Forest Reserve under the Kamakhyanagar Western Range, where treatment was initiated by the Forest Department.

Despite medical intervention, the elephant’s health continued to deteriorate and it eventually died, officials said.