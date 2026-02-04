Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Forest Department has introduced AI-enabled cameras and drones this year, enabling early detection and rapid intervention to prevent forest fires.

Speaking to media persons here, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF), K. Murugesan, Wednesday, stated that timely detection through satellite-based fire alerts and swift action by field staff helped contain most of the incidents, achieving an impressive response efficiency of 99.7 per cent and significantly minimising damage.

According to last year’s statistics, approximately 29,709 forest fire sites were identified in Odisha. These incidents were primarily caused by human negligence, combined with dry grass and accumulated fallen leaves in the forests.

He further added that, drawing from last year’s experience, the Forest Department has strengthened its preparedness for the current fire season. He added that District Action Plans have been formulated across all districts, and around 20,461 kilometres of fire lines have been created and maintained in vulnerable forest areas.

To bolster on-ground response, the department has deployed 334 dedicated fire protection squads at division, range, and beat levels. These teams have been equipped with essential fire-fighting tools, including nearly 5,000 fire lift blowers and safety kits.

“The early warning and response system has been further enhanced with the deployment of AI-enabled cameras and drones. Active involvement of Vana Suraksha Samitis, Eco-Development Committees, and local communities has also been ensured. Awareness programmes have already been conducted in 336 villages, while over 631 training programmes are planned for various field units. Additionally, around 200 NDRF personnel have received specialised training in forest fire prevention and control,” Murugesan said.

Appealing to the public, Murugesan urged people, especially those living in and around forest areas, not to light fires in forests or forest fringes.

He warned that negligent use of fire can cause severe and irreversible damage to forests and wildlife, emphasising that public cooperation is crucial to ensure a safe and fire-free forest season.