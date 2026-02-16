New Delhi: The country’s merchandise exports rose marginally by 0.61 per cent to USD 36.56 billion in January, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said Monday.

Imports increased by 19.2 per cent to USD 71.24 billion in January this year from USD 59.77 billion recorded a year ago.

The trade deficit stood at USD 34.68 billion during the month under review.

Agrawal said that the country’s exports “remain northwards” both in goods and services.

This fiscal, exports of goods and services are likely to cross USD 860 billion, he added.

During the April-January period, exports went up 2.22 per cent to USD 366.63 billion.

