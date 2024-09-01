Dhaka: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that it’s crucial to start a new chapter in the Indo-Bangla ties, which should begin with the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as her continued presence in India could further damage bilateral relations.

“Sheikh Hasina has to face the law of Bangladesh for all the crimes and corruption committed by her and her regime. To enable this and respect the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh, India should ensure her return to Bangladesh,” he said.

After unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

The veteran leader, the second-in-command of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), emphasised his party’s desire for strong relations with India, stating they are prepared to “move past previous differences and collaborate.”

He also assured that the BNP would never permit any activities on Bangladeshi soil that could threaten India’s security.

In an interview with this agency at his residence in Dhaka, Alamgir said if the BNP is voted to power, it will review and re-evaluate the “questionable” Adani electricity deal signed during the Awami League regime, as it is putting “tremendous pressure” on the people of Bangladesh.

Claiming that it was a diplomatic failure on the part of New Delhi for failing to understand the psyche of the people of Bangladesh, Alamgir said that even after the fall of the Hasina government following a people’s uprising, the “Indian establishment is yet to reach out to BNP, even though China, the US, the UK, and Pakistan have already done so.”

Alamgir asserted that the safety of minorities in Bangladesh is an ‘internal matter,’ contending that reports of attacks on Hindus are ‘not accurate’ since most incidents are politically motivated rather than communal.

Hasina’s presence in India for over three weeks has given rise to speculation in Bangladesh.

“We want to start a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations, and ensuring the return of Hasina to Bangladesh will be a new leaf in the bilateral ties,” he said

“Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are both condemned here and standing by them will only worsen the perception of India in Bangladesh,” he told this agency.

Alamgir said if India doesn’t ensure the return of Hasina to Bangladesh, bilateral ties between the two nations will worsen.

Friday, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing was asked if a formal request had been made from Bangladesh’s interim government for the extradition of Hasina, but he did not give a clear answer.

PTI