New Delhi: Chief justice N.V. Ramana Wednesday said he is “extremely upset” with media reports on the Supreme Court Collegium meeting in connection with the appointment of judges in the top court.

CJI Ramana, while speaking at the ceremonial function to bid farewell to Justice Navin Sinha, who is retiring Wednesday, said “Today’s reflections in some sections of the media, pending the process, even before formalising the resolution is counterproductive. This is very unfortunate, and I am extremely upset about it”.

He added that the process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has dignity attached to it and the media must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process. “As an Institution we hold the freedom of media and the rights of individuals in high esteem..”, said chief justice.

He further added, “I want to take the liberty to express my concern about certain speculations and reports in the media. You are all aware we need to appoint judges to this court. The process is ongoing. Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken”.

He also appreciated maturity and responsibility displayed by majority of the senior journalists and media houses by not speculating on such a serious matter. “Such professional journalists and ethical media are the real strength of the Supreme Court in particular and democracy in general. You are part of our system. I expect all the stakeholders to uphold the integrity and dignity of this institution”, said the chief justice.

The Chief Justice of India was referring to media reports which said the top court collegium, is learnt to have recommended nine names for appointment as judges in the Supreme Court.

IANS