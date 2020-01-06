Cuttack: The state government has announced to provide intraocular lenses to people suffering from cataract. But, most of the people undergoing cataract surgeries at Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here purchase the lenses from private sources by spending hefty amounts of money.

While replying to an RTI query by social activist Achyuta Sahu, the SCBMCH authorities revealed that altogether 1,964 people have undergone cataract surgeries at the premier health institute from January 1, 2019 to May 30 that year. Among them, only 79 patients have opted for free intraocular lenses provided by the state government while the remaining 1,885 have purchased lenses from outside by spending anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 30,000.

Sahu and some other social activists alleged that a well-oiled racket has been working in the city here to discourage cataract patients to opt for free lenses. They also claimed that some doctors at SCBMCH usually raise questions on the quality of the free lenses. As a result, most of the cataract patients spend huge sums to purchase the lenses from private shops.

“I had admitted my father to SCBMCH for cataract surgery a few days ago. Some health staff advised me to buy the lenses from outside. Data provided by the hospital authorities confirmed that only four per cent patients have received free lenses from January 1 to May 30 last year. The Health department should take note of the issue and launch a probe to find out why most of the cataract patients are buying lenses from private dealers,” Sahu said.

However, PK Nanda, a senior doctor at the ophthalmology department of SCBMCH, rejected the allegations and claimed that they usually encourage cataract patients to opt for free lenses provided by the state government. “Free lenses have been made mandatory for cataract patients. Some patients might have bought lenses from outside on their own will,” Nanda said.

The senior doctor also claimed that the data provided by the hospital authorities could have some mistakes with regard to the number of cataract patients opting for free lenses.

It is worth mentioning here that many social activists had urged the district administration to take action against illegal sale and purchase of intraocular lenses in the city some days ago. Taking note of the issue, then collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra had directed the Health department officials to take action on racketeers who were encouraging cataract patients to buy lenses from private drugstores.