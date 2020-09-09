Bhubaneswar: Odia sprinter and Arjuna Award winner Dutee Chand was in a fix recently as many fake Facebook accounts had cropped up in her name. Her Twitter and Instagram accounts however, did not face any such issues. It was the fake Facebook accounts that were causing her embarrassing moments.

Dutee has never minced words while voicing an opinion. She has always been straightforward and very candid. She confessed her problems to her manager Tapi Mishra and Joyeeta Roy of ‘Signature 24 Productions’. The two took the initiative to contact Facebook authorities and explain Dutee’s problems. The Facebook authorities took special care to verify her original account. In the process, they also deleted many of the fake accounts created in Dutee’s name.

A relieved Dutee took to her various social media platforms to thank both Mishra and Roy. The fake Facebook accounts were causing a lot of problems for Dutee’s original fans. T

The national record holder in the 100 metres, Dutee is now gearing up for the Tokyo Olympics which have been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though she has not qualified for the Olympics, Dutee is confident that she will be able to do so. Incidentally Dutee became an Arjuna last month only when she was conferred with the honour on National Sports Day, August 29.