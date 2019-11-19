New Delhi: Users from different parts of the world took to Twitter Tuesday to report problems using Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, including several parts in the US and the UK.

According to Downdetector website which monitors online outages, the outages did not appear to hit the entire Facebook network but several areas reported disruption in services.

While 63 per cent reported a total blackout, 19 per cent had problems in logging in while 16 per cent faced problems with their News Feed.

“Facebook always getting hacked and now disabled… Why can’t Facebook work right. I can’t get on my new account because it was disabled,” posted an user.

“Okay, is Facebook Messenger down?” posted another. Users said the Facebook app failed to send or load messages.

The social networking platform was yet to identify or comment on the latest outage.

Facebook and Instagram suffered a total outage in the UK and in some parts of Europe in September as thousands of users went on to Twitter to complain about not being able to use the social media platforms.

The biggest outage Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram faced was in March that lasted for more than 14 hours. Facebook blamed a ‘database’ overload for the problem.