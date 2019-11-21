Memes are essentially the soul of social media. Facebook, of course, doesn’t want to be left behind in offering this much-loved feature to its users.

The social media giant’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) division has made a new app called ‘Whale’, which is essentially a meme generator. This app is currently available for the Apple iPhones on the App Store and is currently available only in Canada. The company is yet to announce when it will roll this out in other countries.

To use the Whale app, users need to choose to either take a new photo using your phone’s camera, select a picture from the Photos app or browse the app’s library of stock photos offered by the app. Users can then begin making memes with text, images, emojis, filters, and something that the app description calls popular effects.

Users of Whale will be able to choose from blank, 2-grid, 3-grid, and 4-grid canvas layouts. There is also the freeform drawing tool in case someone is feeling artistic enough and filters including laser eyes.

It may be mentioned here that Whale is the third app made by the Facebook NPE team, the other two being Aux and Bump. While Bump is a chat app that claims the focus is on conversations, Aux is a social music listening application. Both these apps were released early in November.

Facebook announced the NPE team back in July this year to make experimental consumer apps. It is focusing on investing in apps as it faces competition in the social media and communications space, especially from the Chinese app developers such as Bytedance.