New Delhi: Facebook will soon alert its users with a pop-up notification that asks them to make sure if they have read the article that are about to share and post further.

Just like Twitter, the pop-up which is currently under testing will asks users if they’re sure they want to share an article that they haven’t opened.

Facebook users can also choose to share it without reading if they want.

“Starting today, we’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you go to share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others,” Facebook said in a tweet late on Monday.

The test would be rolled out to 6 per cent of Android users worldwide, reports The Verge, quoting a company spokesperson.

The move is to curb the dissemination of false information on its platform.

The pop-up message will warn users that not opening the article can lead to “missing key facts”.

Facebook plans to institute “demotions for content on Facebook and Instagram that our systems predict may be misinformation, including debunked claims about voting.

“We are also limiting the distribution of Live videos that may relate to the election on Facebook,” the company said last year.