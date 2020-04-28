New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked Tuesday state governments to take urgent action to facilitate inter-state movement of vehicles. He said these vehicles are carrying essential goods amid the coronavirus lockdown.

States and Union Territories were also asked to expedite land acquisition and utilise funds worth Rs 25,000 crore. These have been allocated for the purpose to help regain momentum in road construction.

Speeding up decisions on transportation of goods

Gadkari took part in a video conference with transport ministers of various states. He stressed upon speeding up proactive decision-making to accelerate economic development. He pointed out that transport facilities serve as the backbone of development.

Gadkari is the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs. He ‘called upon all states/UTs to take action’ so that blockades of trucks at inter-state/UT borders is cleared. He said smooth movement of essential goods to various parts of India is essential.

Gadkari urged the ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local/district administrations. At the same time, he underlined adherence to follow lockdown guidelines. These include proper social distancing, wearing masks, use of sanitisers, both by the driver/cleaners and also at the dhabaas. The minister pointed out that transportation of labour to factories etc may be facilitated by duly following health protocols.

Responding to a suggestion, Gadkari informed that his ministry will start a helpline to resolve transportation issues.

Attendees at meeting

Those who attended the meeting were Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh along with, state transport and PWD ministers. Chief ministers of Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh also took part in the video conference.

“Gadkari informed that he was according top priority to the development of road/highway infrastructure,” said a statement. He is planning to enhance National Highway construction by two to three times the present pace in next couple of years. He urged states/UTs to ‘expedite land acquisition as delays hamper the pace of development. He also asked them to utilise funds which are remaining unused’, the statement said.

Transport infrastructure

The minister also stressed that transport infrastructure serves as the backbone of the economy. Hence state ministers should personally monitor the process of decision making to ensure that projects do not become victim of red-tape.

A presentation was made showing the works being carried out during the lockdown period. It stated that 1,315 projects covering 49,238 kms worth Rs 5,89,648 crore were under progress. Out of these 819 projects covering 30,301 kms costing about Rs 3,06,250 crore have been delayed.

