New Delhi: The Railways said Wednesday it has run 122 ‘Shramik Special Trains’ since May 1. Over 1.25 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown have been ferried. Of the 42 trains which have been planned for Wednesday, Railways has already run 26.

Total trains so far operated

Till Tuesday night, the national transporter had run 88 trains for the migrant workers who were stranded at their workplaces. Lockdown had forced them into confinement and they were desperate to return home.

Maintain social distancing

Every special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats. But the national transporter is allowing only 54 people in a coach. This is to maintain social distancing norms by not allotting the middle berth to any passenger.

The Karnataka government Tuesday had cancelled 10 trains from the state which were planned over the next five days. However, it said three trains would depart from Bangalore for Bihar as planned.

Costs incurred

The Railways has officially not stated how much it has spent so far on these services. Officials indicated that Rs 80 lakh is being spent per service. The costs will be shared on 85:15 ratio with states by the government.

States who have received ‘Shramik Trains’

Among the receiving states, Bihar has accepted 13 trains, with 11 more currently on journey and six more planned. Uttar Pradesh has received 10 such trains and five more are on their way and 12 more planned.

The West Bengal government has, however, given clearance to only two trains – one each from Rajasthan and Kerala. Both are en route to the state.

Odisha has received seven trains and five are on their way to the state, with one more planned, the data shows.

