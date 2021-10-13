Panaji: Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said that Hindu Mahasabha leader Veer Savarkar helped in preparing mercy petitions for several people but wrote one for himself “only after insistence from others”.

“It is clear now because Swatantrata Veer Savarkar had prepared petitions of several people, but he did not prepare a petition of his own. He did it only when others insisted. It is a part of history,” he told reporters at Dabolim international airport, when he was asked to react to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that Savarkar had written the mercy petition at Mahatma Gandhi’s request.

Backing Rajnath Singh’s statement, he said: “Swatantrata Veer Savarkar was in Cellular Jail through the longest and most difficult period. He is one of those few who suffered ‘kaala-pani’ punishment. Therefore the controversies which are created about him are wrong.”

Fadnavis is in Goa to review preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit Thursday.