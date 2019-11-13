He is not just known for terrifying bowlers with his batting skills. He also has a love story that will melt your heart. Yes, we are talking about the one and only Virender Sehwag.

We bring to you the love story of ace cricketer Virender Sehwag and his lady love, Aarti Ahlawat. Sehwag was born into a big, happy joint family. During the 1980s, Sehwag’s cousin got married to a girl who was Aarti Ahlawat’s aunt. But at that time, he was only seven and Aarti was five.

They met for the first time as children, at this wedding ceremony. From that time onwards, they began to play together and became good friends. As they grew up, this friendship became stronger and turned into something more, at least for Sehwag. He never mentioned it to Aarti, but he had begun to develop feelings for her.

When he turned 21, the cricketer probably decided that enough was enough. Having known Aarti for 14 whole years now, he decided to take it a step ahead by proposing to her. Sehwag being the simple guy that he is, kept his proposal casual too. And Aarti said yes!

Initially, their parents were not okay with them getting married. However, with time, they realised that the two would not give up and decided to give them their blessings. And so it was that the date was set for April 22, 2004.

The wedding was done in true Haryanvi style. Sehwag donned a designer achkan for the wedding. Aarti looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, with gorgeous embroidery. After that, there was a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

The two shared a happy, joyous life after that and continue to do so. In 2007, they welcomed their first child and named him Aryavir. Co-incidentally, Aryavir was born just two days before Sehwag’s own birthday. Later, in 2010, they had yet another son and named him Vedant. Now, their family is complete and they are all as happy as can be!