Puri: A man has been arrested for running a fake COVID-19 testing laboratory at Kakatpur in Puri district. The laboratory has also been sealed, Puri district police informed in a tweet Friday. The accused has been identified as Prakash Das.

According to a source, Das had been running the laboratory for last couple of days. He had been testing and issuing false COVID-19 negative and positive reports to some gullible people. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Kakatpur police station conducted a raid on the laboratory and arrested Das. The cops also seized two COVID antigen test kits and other incriminating documents. As of now, the lab has been sealed.

Corruption by unscrupulous people has increased during the pandemic across India. While some are dealing in black marketing of life-saving drugs, there are others who are hoarding oxygen cylinders and selling those at exorbitant rates. Earlier also there had been reports of fake reports and labs operating clandestinely.

PNN