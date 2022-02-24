Bhadrak: A day after the Higher Education department cancelled the admissions of 28 students through submission of fake disability certificates in Bhadrak Autonomous College, the students staged a protest in front of the college gate Wednesday demanding rollback of the decision.

They burned tyres and created ruckus near the entrance of the college over the issue, said sources.

Police rushed to the place and tried to placate the students. The area is under scanner now as ballot boxes of the panchayat polls have been stored in the strong rooms opened on the college premises.

The agitation was withdrawn after the police held talks with the agitating students.

Notably, the HE department Tuesday issued a notification cancelling the admission of these students. The Deputy Director of the department has also written a letter in this regard to the General Manager of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

Notably, 28 students of the college had taken admissions by producing fake person with disability (PwD) certificates for the sessions 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

As per the notification, admission of two students from Arts stream for 2019-20 academic year has been cancelled. Similarly, admission of nine students from Arts and Science stream for 2020-21 academic year has also been scrapped. This apart, the department has annulled the admission of as many as 17 students from Arts, Commerce and Science streams for the current academic year.

The HE department has informed the principal of Bhadrak Autonomous College about the development.

PNN