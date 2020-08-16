Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Squad of Odisha CT & GST wing Saturday collected Rs 1 crore on spot as penalty in a case of fraudulent GST registration in Raruan of Mayurbhanj district.

According to an official, the registrant Minati Das Adhikari and her son Ritesh Das Adhikari have been jointly running their business ranging from tobacco manufacturing, brick manufacturing to supplies of cement, MS rod and ceramic tiles at Raruan near Khitching in Mayurbhanj.

The amount was collected as penalty u/s 122 of the OGST Act from the GST taxpayer for holding stock of goods not commensurating with the actual books of account maintained by the taxpayer. The department also recovered and seized a number of incriminating documents including around 40-60 blank cheque leafs belonging to their parties.

Commissioner of CT & GST Sushil Kumar Lohani said that involvement of other parties in the tax fraud is being investigated by the authorities. Lohani also assured that other taxpayers who are deliberately evading due tax to the government exchequer by resorting to fraudulent means are under the scanner of Enforcement Wing. Similar actions will be taken against such taxpayer in the near future, he said.

The Enforcement wing has increased its activities steadfastly in order to unearth tax frauds in the state.

It was also said that a number of fraudsters have also been arrested by the CT & GST Enforcement wing in various raids conducted previously across the state. The raids were conducted in the firms of Shree Udyog, Shree Jagannath Traders, Omm Sai Industries and Sanjeev Kumar & Co.