Jajpur: The district police busted a counterfeit currency note printing racket following a raid and seized fake currency notes worth over Rs 13,15,500 at Santh Madhav village under Town police limits in Jajpur district, late Saturday night.

A person named Chandramani Bala, a native of Chhana village under Mangalpur police limits and mastermind of the racket was arrested. A case was registered in this connection and the accused produced in court.

This was stated here by SDPO Sarat Kumar Upadhyay and IIC Ajay Kumar Jena to mediapersons at a press meet held Sunday.

During raid, police seized 900 pieces of fake notes of Rs 100 denomination, 4,250 pieces of fake notes of Rs 200 denomination, 755 pieces of fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, a printing machine, stamp, ink from the house which the accused had taken on rent to run the printing unit.

Earlier, Chandramani has been arrested by Jajpur Road and Kaliapani police for the same offence. Reports said, the raid took place after intelligence inputs warned police about a fake currency note printing unit being operated from the rented house.

Accordingly, a police team raided the house late Saturday night and seized the counterfeit currency notes from inside the house.

Preliminary inquiries indicated the involvement of his wife in printing of the fake currency notes while Chandramani, after printing the notes, used to send them in and outside the state for circulation among public.

Police officials apprehend that an organised counterfeit currency racket is operating in the area. Police are hopeful of getting some valuable information about the racket from the accused during interrogation.

The house owner might be taken for questioning soon.

The state government has issued specific guidelines to all houseowners like keeping the Aadhaar card details and enquiring about the profession of the person before giving a house on rent. Further investigations are on.

