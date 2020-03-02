Purussotampur: Police seized counterfeit notes with face value of Rs 16,500 and arrested two youths in this connection during a vehicle verification drive here in Ganjam district, Sunday.

The accused were identified as K Suresh Patra of Sasanpali village under Purussotampur police limits and Bhairab Kumar Sahu of Chikitipentha village under K Nuagaon police limits. A case was registered and the accused were produced in a court.

The two were remanded to judicial custody after the court rejected their bail pleas.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Sunil Kumar Pradhan said the two were nabbed when the police were carrying out a vehicle verification drive in the area. Police detained the two youths on suspicion and carried out verification of their motorcycle’s case.

During verification, 27 counterfeit notes Rs 500 denomination, 15 counterfeit notes of Rs 200 denomination and five mobile phones were seized from their motorcycle’s case. The notes were taken to a local bank where they were confirmed to be counterfeit.

