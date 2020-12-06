Chhatrapur: Cotton farming in Ganjam district has been declining due to lack of government support, marketing and absence of a processing unit in the district, a report said here Saturday.

Farmers cultivating cotton make good earnings from it. Cotton has a high demand in the market due to a boom in handloom and textile industries.

It is said that the government should create scope and facilities for farmers to carry on with cotton farming in the district.

According to reports, scores of farmers had cultivated cotton in 858 hectares in Sanakhemundi, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Patrapur, Shergad, Sorada, Dharakote, Jagannathprasad and Bhanjanagar areas in 2019-20.

In the current year, the target was to raise cotton farming to 1,000 hectares. Sadly, cotton farming has drastically declined as it has come down to 557 hectares. It is expected that 8,466 quintals of cotton will be produced, which is much less than the target for this year.

It was alleged that farmers fail to get much return from cotton every year, resulting in lower cotton acreage.

The district-level cotton promotion committee headed by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulanga expressed concern over the fall in cotton farming. He held a meeting in this regard Friday and underscored the need for procuring cotton at right price from farmers.

He also laid stress on taking measures to promote cotton farming among farmers. The Collector wanted registration of cotton farmers, steps to encourage farmers for this farming, to procure their produce at right price.

Significantly, a ginning and processing mill is being set up on the premises of Digapahandi regional marketing regulatory committee.

It was learnt that the ginning mill will be made functional January 26, 2021.

It was decided that cotton will be processed and seeds separated. Bales of cotton fiber will be sent to textile companies. After the ginning mill was set up, farmers can add value to their cotton.

In the current year, cotton will be procured for Rs 5,515 per quintal. He directed the official to set up a similar mill on Hinjilicut RMC premises.

He directed the officials to start cotton procurement from December 15.

