Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the recent events in Syria, including the fall of its government, were part of a joint plan by the United States and Israel.

“There should be no doubt that what has happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan,” Khamenei said in a speech in Tehran Wednesday that was broadcast on state TV. “We have evidence, and this evidence leaves no room for doubt.”

The Supreme leader added: “A neighbouring state of Syria has played a clear role in this matter, and it continues to do so. Everyone can see this.”

Khamenei also rejected speculation by analysts who have said that Iran will be weakened by the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

“Those ignorant analysts are unaware of the meaning of resistance. They think that if resistance weakens, Islamic Iran will also weaken. But I say, with the help and power of God — by the will of Almighty Allah — Iran is powerful and it will become even more powerful,” he said.

AP