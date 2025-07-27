Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police Sunday said the preliminary investigation into the Mansa Devi stampede has indicated that the incident occurred due to panic triggered by rumours of electric current.

Six devotees lost their lives in the stampede.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Parmendra Singh Dobal said, “Preliminary probe suggests that panic spread after rumours about electric current. People tried to move away, which resulted in jostling, and they fell over each other.”

He said that around 9 a.m., the Police Control Room was contacted about the incident, after which police rushed to the temple.

The stampede occurred around the stairs of the temple.

A total of 35 people were rescued, of which six have died, Dobal said.

State Disaster Response Force and a fire team are at the spot for the relief and rescue operation.

Police are collecting forensic evidence, and the situation at the place of worship is normal now, he said.

Soon after the tragic incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the Mansa Devi stampede, saying it was extremely distressing news.

“Extremely distressing news has been received about a stampede breaking out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Uttarakhand SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” CM Dhami said in his post on X.

“I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees,” he added.

Thousands of devotees thronged the sacred site during the ongoing holy month of Shravan.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people began pushing each other while waiting in queues, resulting in panic and a sudden rush.

Further details regarding the Haridwar incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the revered Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.

IANS