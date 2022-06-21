Saintala: Saintala police Monday detained the family members of two lovebirds whose bodies were founding hanging from a banyan tree in a forest at Dangarmunda village in Bolangir district Saturday. A case was registered and the cops have detained the family members after sending the bodies for post-mortem.

According to sources, Chandra Bhoi of Dangarmunda was in love with his cousin sister, a resident of Nuapada village under Tushra police limits. However, their parents were against the relationship.

With no options left, Chandra and the girl eloped and got married. However, Chandra’s family did not let them in when they returned after marriage. Frustrated over the issue, the newly-wed couple left the house Friday.

However, their bodies were found hanging from a banyan tree in a nearby forest, Saturday. In bid to evade police action, their family members were trying to set the bodies on fire without informing police. Now, the mystery behind the death of the two lovebirds has deepened as there have been rumours that Chandra and his wife’s family members might have killed them because they belonged to the same community.

Police have started investigation to ascertain whether the lovebirds have committed suicide or they were killed in a preplanned manner.