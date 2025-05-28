Karachi: A woman belonging to the minority Hindu community in Pakistan has been allegedly kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man, her family has claimed.

The abducted woman’s family has appealed to the government and authorities to recover her in the Dighri area of Mirpurkhas in the southern Sindh province Wednesday.

The husband of the woman and her four children came to the offices of the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan in Mirpurkhas to plead their case.

Shiva Kaachi, who heads an NGO which fights for the welfare and rights of minorities, particularly Hindus, said the woman was kidnapped, then forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man named Shehbaz Khashkheli.

“The police have not yet registered an FIR and are not cooperating, and we will now approach the courts,” he said.

The husband narrated that last week, Shehbaz Khashkheli and his men had abducted his wife from near his house.

“Two days later, they took her to a religious seminary and converted her to Islam and Kashkheli, then married her without her will or consent. Is this justice with minorities in Pakistan?” he said.

PTI