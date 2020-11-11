New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at family-run parties while thanking the Bihar voters or bringing back NDA to power. Narendra Modi said that they are the biggest threat to the democracy. He also lamented that even a national party (Congress) had fallen prey to it.

Modi was addressing party workers at a felicitation function after the BJP’s victory in Bihar elections and various bypolls. He asserted that the only mantra for his party’s victory was ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’.

The prime minister said the poll results in Bihar and other by-elections across India country have made it clear that people will now support only those who work honestly for development. “People have decided that development alone will be basis of national politics in 21st century,” he said.

Modi also said those who cannot fight the BJP democratically have resorted to murdering the party’s workers. “This killing game cannot work in democracy,” asserted Modi.

Lauding the people of India for reposing their faith in the BJP, the prime minister also thanked and praised the Election Commission. He also lauded security forces and administration for peaceful and successful conduct of elections.

These poll results have broadened the outcome of Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister said. He was referring to BJP’s success in polls and bypolls across India.

“BJP is the only national party in which poor, dalits, deprived see their representation. Only the BJP understands need of every section, region. The poll results have endorsed the way we have tackled COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Modi also said that women across India are the ‘Silent voters’ that support the BJP across all rural and urban regions.

Amid a festival-like atmosphere with the crowd chanting ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi can make it possible), BJP president JP Nadda also praised the people of Bihar. He said they have put their stamp of approval on Modi’s work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic. Nadda added that Bihar has chosen ‘vikas raaj’ over ‘goonda raaj’, ‘DBT raaj’ over ‘loot raaj’ and LED over lantern.