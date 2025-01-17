Rayagada: A family in Rayagada has become the talk of the town after inviting their future son-in-law for a grand feast during Pongal, the main festival of the Telugu community, and serving him with an impressive 76 dishes. The family of B Suryanarayana and Swapna, who live near Jagannath temple in Rayagada, hosted their daughter’s fiancé with a lavish meal served on banana leaves on the final day of Pongal, known as Kanuma.

The feast included plain rice, biryani, four types of non-vegetarian dishes, various curries, fried delicacies like ‘vadas’, papads, numerous sweets, and a variety of fruits, all adding up to 76 items. B Suryanarayana’s daughter is set to marry G Srinath, an engineer and the son of G Balakrishna and G Sarita of Muniguda in Rayagada district, in coming March. The Telugu festival of Pongal is celebrated over three days: Bhogi on the first day, Pongal or Makar Sankranti on the second day, and Kanuma on the third day.

Traditionally, during Kanuma, families host grand meals and invite relatives and close friends to partake in the festivities as part of a reunion. As per custom, inviting the daughter’s husband or fiancé during the Pongal festival is an integral part of the celebrations in Telugu culture.