Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing protest against NRC and CAA, famous actor and choreographer Jaaved Jaaferi had decided to quit Twitter after being repeated harassed on the social media handle.

Jaaved quit the social media account after being trolled heavily by Modi bhakts. In his tweet, he mentioned that he cannot handle the trolling and hate and will be back once the situations improve.

Jaaferi is among the actor from the Hindi film Industry who has criticizing the recent Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) openly. He called out the government to focus on real issues of the country like economy, GDP, increase crime rate, rapes and unemployment. He demanded the PM to spread love and peace in India instead of dividing the country on the basis of religion, caste and creed.

He called out his fans to protect the secularism, India’s Preamble and the Constitution.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaaveri wrote: “Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind (sic),” he tweeted.

The actor had also attended the protest march that was held in Mumbai at August Kranti Marg and had given a speech against the CAA.

Other film personalities have spoken against the CAA are Anurag Kashyap, Kamal Haasan, Richa Chadha, Parvathy, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi, Aparna Sen, and Farhan Akhtar.

On the professional front, Jaaferi will next be seen in Coolie No 1. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film features Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. It’s the remake of the Govinda-starrer Coolie No.1.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.