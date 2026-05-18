New Delhi: Actor Soni Razdan has slammed social media trolls targeting daughter Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Film Festival outing, saying the hate reveals something about society.

Bhatt attended the festival and walked the red carpet as India’s global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris for the second consecutive year.

A video post claims that the photographers did not know the actor, 33, and lowered their cameras while she was posing on the red carpet.

The users online were divided, with some defending the actor and others turning to troll her, claiming she isn’t recognised at the international level.

“Social media is full of many things – love, information, entertainment – and… a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come,” Razdan wrote in response to a post defending Bhatt’s Cannes appearance.

Bhatt had also responded to a comment that read: “What a pity, no one noticed you”. The actor responded, saying, “Why pity love? You noticed me.”

The film festival started on May 12 and will conclude May 23.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes regular for many years and actor Aditi Rao Hydari, are also attending the festival.