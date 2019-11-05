Mumbai: In an interview, actress Isha Koppikar opened up on her experience on casting couch. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ms Koppikar said she was asked by a producer to ‘get into the good books’ of a lead actor of a film.

Isha alleged that when she called the actor up he asked her to come alone, after which she told the producer that he ‘should cast her for her talent.’ Ms Koppikar also said that she lost the role and never worked with the actor.

Isha Koppikar recounted: “One producer told me, ‘This film is happening. Call up this actor, you need to be in the good books of actors.’ So, I called him. He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing. He asked who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, ‘Don’t come with anybody.’ I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, ‘I am not free tomorrow, I’ll let you know’.”

“I immediately called up the producer and told him that he should cast me for my talent. But then, I can’t be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says ‘no’ they can’t take it. And temporarily, you’re written off. I never ended up working with that actor,” she added. Isha Koppikar also told that “some top secretaries have touched her inappropriately.”

Isha Koppikar made her debut with Fiza and took up small roles in movies like Darna Mana Hai, Hum Tum and 36 China Town while she played the female lead in films like Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi, Girlfriend and Krishna Cottage.