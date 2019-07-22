Dating older women or younger men is a definite progression towards stable relationships as they’re emotionally more grounded and binding and there’s a maturity to them which makes them whole.

So, in lieu of that, I am going to list 6 actresses who fell for men, younger than them.

(1) Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: While Priyanka is 35 and Nick 25, their age difference hasn’t deterred the couple’s love or social media appreciation for one another in any way and we love to see them together, every now and then!

(2) Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl: Rohman and Shushmita share a 16-year age gap, but they definitely do complete each other, in every way. From her supporting him at his fashion shows, to them making work-out home videos together, it really seems like bringing up the age gap they share is absolutely redundant!

(3) Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu: The starlit princess and the boy-next-door fell in love with each other on the sets of ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaoge’ and the rest is, of course, history! After a long live-in relationship, the couple tied the knot in 2015, despite the fact that Kunal is 5 years younger than Soha. They have a beautiful daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and they really couldn’t be happier.

(4) Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough: Although the age gap isn’t much between the two, it is still frowned upon by many people who love to criticise relentlessly. But that doesn’t bother Preity, who tied the knot with Gene in LA and they’ve been living happily since. I guess he’s ‘Goodenough’ for her!

(5) Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover: The two had issues getting married as Bips’ mom was against her marrying someone who is 4 years younger than her. But that didn’t stop the happy couple from tying the knot and living happily since. They believe in unhampered PDA and never shy away from a lot of social media love!

(6) Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi: Best friends before, Neha and Angad married each other despite their age difference. The couple has had quite an astounding journey and their age gap definitely has nothing to do with it!