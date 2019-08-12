Mumbai: Actresses play a pivotal in making a movie successful. Many A-list actresses have huge fan following and are huge crowd pullers. There are many actresses who are ruling the industry for decades.

Here are some actresses who romanced both father and son in movies. Check out the list of the actresses below:

1) Madhuri Dixit: The 90s starlet worked with veteran actor Vinod Khanna and a passionate scene in ‘Dayavan’ was the talk of the town back then. The ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ actress has also romanced his son Akshay Khanna in the film ‘Mohabbat’.

2) Sridevi: Sridevi is also in this list who romanced both with Dharmendra and his son Sunny Deol in various films.

3) Hema Malini: Hema Malini’s debut movie in the Hindi film industry was ‘Sapnon Ka Saudagar’ in which she was paired opposite Raj Kapoor. Years later, Hema Malini featured opposite Randhir Kapoor in ‘Haath Ki Safai’.

4) Aishwarya Rai: Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai after dating her for a few years. The couple worked in many films together. Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan, the super glamorous father and daughter-in-law duo performed an item number together in the film Bunty Aur Babli along with Abhishek Bachchan in Kajraare Kajraare! In this song, both the father and the son Abhishek and Amitabh can be seen wooing Aishwarya and Aishwarya chooses Amitabh over Abhishek.

5) Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan worked for ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai’ ‘Yuva’,‘Bunty Aur Babli’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. Rani and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’. They even shared a kiss in the film.