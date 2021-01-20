Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia actor and prominent comedian Rabi Mishra passed away Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Mishra was playing a lead role in ‘Gopala Rahasya’ a popular show in National Channel.

Sources said, he was admitted to the hospital following a cardiac arrest.

Over two decades the eminent actor had been playing various roles in Odia film and television industries.

He acted in super hit films like Bhai Hela Bhagari, Sakala Tirtha, Soubhagyabati, Maa Pari Kie Haba, Rakhi Bhijigala Aakhi Luha Re, Mana Rahiagal Tumari Thare, Mukhyamantri, Dhauli Express and many more.

Mishra had proficiency in playing both negative and positive characters. He was currently playing the father character in a daily soap titled ‘He Prabhu’ on an entertainment channel.

PNN