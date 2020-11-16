Mumbai: Versatile actor Sonu Sood has received widespread praise for his noble efforts in helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The actor personally saw off thousands of migrants travelling to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states. He was also in headlines for helping students studying abroad to reach India safely. The versatile actor is termed as the ‘Messiah’ of the poor for helping people during lockdown.

Meanwhile, a man who was able to meet his mother thanks to the help of actor Sonu Sood, shared a video of himself conducting a puja in his honour. The actor replied to the man and asked for the blessings of his mother.

In a tweet, the man shared a video of himself worshipping Sonu, and wrote, “The one who helps another meet his mother is a god. Sonu Sood, I believe you’re no less than a god. You helped me meet my mother and made my dream a reality.”

Sonu in his reply wrote, “Don’t do this, brother. Instead ask your mother to bless me.” Reacting to the fan’s tweet, Sonu Sood wrote – ‘My place is not here, it should be in your hearts’.

Recently, Sonu was shooting for a film when some needy reached the set of the film and started requesting him after which the actor assured them of help and sent them home.

Sonu Sood had started his help by sending migrants home when all means of travel were temporarily shut during the lockdown. He later extended this gesture by donating face shields to police, paying for medical expenses, providing mobile phones to students, arranging for rehabilitation of homes and more. Some of his initiatives have taken off in a big and formal manner like a platform to provide jobs in Noida, scholarships for students and also a platform to arrange for surgeries.

Sonu Sood also announced his autobiography recently and that is titled I am No Messiah.

On the work front, Sonu will star in Prithviraj, a film based on 12th century King Prithviraj Chauhan. He also has been shooting for Telugu film Alludu Adhurs.