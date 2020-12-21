Mumbai: A temple dedicated to real superhero Sonu Sood was inaugurated in Telangana Sunday. Located in Dubba Tanda village of Siddipet district, the temple has been built to recognise the humanitarian work done by the real star.

Hindi film actor Sonu Sood has been in discussion for the last several months for helping migrant laborers during the lockdown. By showing such generosity, Sonu has cemented his place in the heart of his fans and a place that no other star can be imagined.

This is the reason that now people have started worshipping him. Recently, people have built a temple that is dedicated to Sonu Sood in Telangana. This temple has been built by the villagers in Dubba Tanda village of Siddipet district. A statue of Sonu has also been installed in the temple, whose pictures are going viral on social media.

Telangana: Locals of Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet have constructed a temple to recognize Actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work. A local says, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple." (20.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/XZoj6x55pq — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

He launched a job portal for the migrant labourers by collaborating with several employment providers.

Talking to a news agency, a resident of this village said, Sonu helped many people during the epidemic. It is a matter of pride for us that we built his temple. On hearing about this temple, Sonu could not stop herself and wrote, “Don’t deserve this sir”. “Humbled”

The temple with an idol was inaugurated Sunday in the presence of the sculptor and local people. An aarti was performed, while women, dressed in traditional attires, sang folk songs.

Earlier there were reports that Sonu, has mortgaged many of his property properties in Mumbai so that he could raise 10 crore rupees and help immigrant laborers, people suffering from serious diseases.