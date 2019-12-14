Mumbai: SRK and Hrithik fans cannot keep calm as superhit movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham completed 18 years today. On Saturday, taking to Twitter, the film director and producer Karan Johar posted a video and a picture of the film with a touching note on ‘loving your parents’.

He wrote: “Blessed to have this story to look back to & still feel the love. It’s always about loving your parents…and the solid & spectacular actors and team you get to work with! #18YearsOfK3G @SrBachchan #JayaBachchan @iamsrk @itsKajolD @iHrithik #KareenaKapoorKhan @DharmaMovies.”

The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

In the video, Amitabh can be seen saying in Hindi “aisa kyun hota hai ki ek baap apne bete se keh nahin pataa ki woh usse kitna pyar karta hai (Why is it that a father can never tell his son how much he loves him)” while Jaya says “aur maa? Maa kehti rehti hai, kehti rehti hai… beta sune, yaa na sune (And a mother keeps saying whether the son listens to her or not)” as vignettes from the film play out on the screen. Suraj Hua Maddham, featuring one of the most romantic onscreen couples from Bollywood, Shah Rukh and Kajol, also plays in the video. Kareena’s character Poo is also remembered.

Only God knows that how many times I have watched #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham.

It's still one of my favourite and I will never get tired of it. It had so many beautiful childhood memories that I will be cherishing throughout my lifetime! 💟 ❤#18YearsOfK3G 🎊🌸 pic.twitter.com/lXNS9NF9lG — Jedi Sohom (@sohom_pramanick) December 13, 2019

Karan has, over the years, evolved to becoming one of the most powerful and popular film personalities in Bollywood. As a director, producer and later presenter, his clout in Bollywood is among the strongest. His Dharma Productions has been behind some of the biggest hits for the last couple of years including Dostana (2008), Wake Up Sid (2009), My Name Is Khan (2010), Agneepath (2012), Student of the Year (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Raazi (2018), Dhadak (2018), Simmba (2018), Kesari (2019) to name a few. In the pipeline are Good Newwz, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra among others.