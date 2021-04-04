Mumbai: Fans remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as his film ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ completed six years today. Meanwhile, actor and singer Meiyang Chang Sunday took to Instagram to remember his late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput on their film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy completing six years of its release date. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial hit theatres April 3, 2015.

Meiyang shared a still from the film featuring him and Sushant on Instagram. The actor wrote: “#DetectiveByomkeshBakshy (2015) is a labor of love by everyone involved in it: Dibakar, Urmi, Adi Chopra, Nikos, Vandana, Abhay, Sushant, Anand, Vikas, Smriti, Gaurav, Honey Trehan, Sneha, Divya, Swastika, Mark, Rushi-Manoshi, Neeraj Kabi, Manas, Namrata and so many, many more. I was indeed blessed to play #KanaiDao in the most disciplined yet quirky, nourishing & artistically stimulating fictional universe I’ve ever been a part of.”

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he wrote: “Most of my scenes were with Sushant & Anand, and I began to admire their dedication, craft & sharp focus, as well as the dazzling work of the team off-camera. It takes a village to create a sublime piece of art such as this, if I may be so biased. Everyone worked with the utmost conviction that amidst a quagmire of the mediocre, we were on to something beyond the usual, and were steered adroitly by the captain of the ship!”

“Yesterday, the film turned 6. There shan’t be a sequel in this continuity (for obvious reasons), but hopefully we will all remember this beautiful movie on its own merit, in its own noir radiance… #DibakarBanerjee #SSR #SushantSinghRajput #YRF #YashRajFilms #SharadinduBandyopadhyay,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away June 14, 2020.