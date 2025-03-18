Mumbai: Along with her three kids, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is also a pet mom to a Shih Tzu pet named Smoochy.

Farah took to her official IG and posted an adorable pic posing with her furry baby for a selfie on the couch. While the Main Hoo Na maker was seen wearing a blue shirt, with light makeup and specs placed on her head, her pup looked straight into the camera.

“The only child who will pose with me”, Farah wrote in the caption.

Yesterday, Farah revealed that her bed had been taken over by Smoochy.

She shared a video on Instagram featuring a dimly lit bedroom with a cozy, neatly arranged bed. Smoochy lay comfortably in the center of the bed, seemingly owning the space.

Her post was accompanied by a funny caption that read, “When u realize it’s actually her bed n she’s just letting u sleep in it! @smoochythepoochy.”

Farah had added the song “Chand Tare” to the clip from the 1997 film Yes Boss starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Work-wise, Farah recently choreographed the peppy number Zohra Jabeen from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-led Sikandar.

The song marked Farah’s reunion with Salman after several years.

Talking about the same, the choreographer revealed that she goes a really long way with both Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Farah said, “One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special.”

She added, “I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”

Sikandar marks Salman’s return to the big screen after the 2023 action-entertainer Tiger 3.

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the project features a strong cast with Salman, Rashmika, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

Sikandar is slated to reach the cinema halls March 31 during Eid.