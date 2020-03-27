Mumbai: Some celebrities love to stay fit and share videos of their workout sessions with fans in these times of total COVID-19 lockdown, but it seems like others are not pleased with the idea.

After Diljit Doansjh, filmmaker Farah Khan has urged people — especially celebrities — to stop posting workout pictures and videos on social media.

Thursday, Farah took to Instagram and posted a video, expressing her disappointment towards several “privileged” stars for considering “staying into shape” as important concern when the world is going through serious health crises due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Meri humble request hai saare celebrities aur stars se ki please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye and if you can’t stop then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” Farah said in the video.

Reacting to the video, a slew of celebs dropped comments.

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “I think you need to workout in the gym downstairs in your building ASAP.”

Actress Tabu commented: “Best. Not guilty for not working out.”

Ace Tennis player Sania Mirza, who is a close friend of Farah, said: “I am scared.”