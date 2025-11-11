Lucknow: The father of Lucknow-based woman doctor, Dr Shaheen, who was arrested in connection with a massive explosives haul in Faridabad near Delhi, said Tuesday that he didn’t know that she could be involved in such activities.

Dr Shaheen, who was arrested Monday, hails from Daliganj, Lucknow. Her father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, told IANS that Dr Shaheen has three siblings.

“My eldest son, Shoaib, lives here with me. The second, Shaheen Syed, was arrested yesterday. She studied medicine in Allahabad. My younger son, Parvez Ansari, whose house was raided this morning, left the city long ago,” he said.

Ansari said that Shaheen worked in Faridabad and was married to a man from Maharashtra. “I cannot believe that my daughter was involved in such activities,” he said.

He said that both Shaheen and Parvez pursued medical studies, adding that he has not met them for the last one and a half years.

“I last spoke to Shaheen about a month ago, but I talk to Parvez almost every week. I had no idea about Shaheen’s arrest. I last spoke to Parvez last Tuesday. We never discussed anything except his well-being,” he said.

Ansari said that after marriage, Parvez started living with his wife in Saharanpur.

Shaheen is reportedly associated with Al-Falah University and was closely linked to Dr Muzammil, a Kashmiri doctor who was arrested after 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable materials were recovered from his two rented rooms in Faridabad.

Officials said that based on Muzammil’s information, Faridabad Police recovered a Swift car that belonged to a woman doctor working at Al-Falah Hospital, adding that a Kalashnikov assault rifle was also seized from this vehicle.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP O.P. Singh said Tuesday that raids were being conducted across the state, including at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital, a day after a large cache of explosives, arms, and ammunition linked to a terror module was seized in Faridabad.

He added that searches were underway across the Al-Falah University campus, and several suspects connected to the module were being questioned.

Police sources confirmed that over 52 people, including faculty members, students, and the principal of the medical college, have been interrogated in connection with the case.

This development comes a day after a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, where a Haryana-registered Hyundai i20 exploded near Gate No. 1, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

Teams from the NIA and ATS also visited the house of Dr Shaheen’s father in Lucknow following her arrest in the Faridabad terror module case.

IANS