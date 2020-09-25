Bhubaneswar: The Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday staged protests in the state capital against the passing of the controversial farmers Bills in the Parliament and called for a Bharat Bandh Friday to protest against the controversial Bills. The two parties claimed they have the moral support of other Opposition parties in the state on this issue.

On the eve of the stir, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh Thursday told the media in the state capital that the Bills allegedly targeted the farmers, while benefitting the multi-national companies.

Singh accused the Modi government at Centre of allegedly depriving the farmers and the poor of their rights on the pretext of Ease of Doing Business. “The government recently got many Bills passed in Parliament in blatant violation of rules. These Bills have been envisioned to ensure entry of millionaire traders of foreign origins into the country and make the lives of farmers tougher,” he said.

He said that the controversial farm Bills were passed by the Centre due to international trade pressure. “The Modi government has succumbed to international trade pressure which the Congress had been fighting against to safeguard the interests of farmers of the country.”

Singh also accused the BJD government of being anti-farmer. “The BJD is anti-farmer. Though it has opposed the farm Bills in the Parliament, it stands with the BJP. Both the parties are hand in gloves on several issues.”