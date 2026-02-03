Bhadrak: Unregulated mechanisation in agriculture is fast emerging as a serious threat to straw-dependent livelihoods in Bhadrak district, where the widespread use of paddy harvesting machines has sharply reduced the availability of paddy straw.

Farmers, facing high labour costs and tight harvesting windows, have increasingly turned to machines that complete the work faster and at significantly lower cost. While the economic rationale is strong, the social impact has been substantial.

Machine harvesting destroys paddy straw at the source, depriving cattle rearers, mushroom growers and households that rely on straw for fodder and roofing. As straw becomes scarce, many small farmers and cultivators are being pushed out of traditional occupations.

Experts warn that the lack of regulatory guidelines or alternative straw-management strategies could deepen rural distress. They argue that mechanisation must be paired with policy safeguards to protect allied agricultural sectors.

“Bhadrak’s experience highlights the urgent need for balanced agricultural reforms, ensuring gains in efficiency do not come at the expense of sustainability and rural employment,” said an agrarian expert, on condition of anonymity.