Dhenkanal: A farmer has alleged assault, intimidation and ‘illegal’ deductions (katni-chhatni) during paddy procurement at a mandi under Gadashila Society in Odapada block of Dhenkanal district.

According to the complaint, farmer Sudhakar Parida was threatened and subjected to heavy “deduction” from his paddy, and was allegedly beaten by the society secretary when he protested.

Parida, with support from members of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), staged a protest Monday by placing paddy bags in front of the Collector’s office.

Parida alleged that there was no facility at the mandi to test paddy quality, yet forcible deductions were imposed at the rate of 5 kg per quintal. From a total of 38 quintals, 1 quintal and 90 kg were allegedly deducted. When he objected, the mandi secretary allegedly assaulted him.

The issue was brought to the notice of FS&CW Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, who said no farmer would be subjected to illegal cuts and that strict action would be taken against those involved.

A team of officials is conducting inspections at several locations from where such complaints are arriving, he added.