Kesinga: Construction of farm ponds in farmlands under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has helped farmers under this block in Kalahandi district in achieving self-sufficiency through better output from their cultivation, a report said.

The success achieved by Murali Sahu, a native of Balsi village under this block, through construction of farm ponds under the rural job scheme, is a case in point.

Sahu, a small farmer of Balsi village, has dug a small farm pond in the size of 15X12X3 cubic meters on his 20 decimals of land. During kharif season of 2021, the block witnessed erratic rainfall due to abnormal climatic conditions.

Most of the crop area in the block suffered loss as there was no rain at the time of beushening. However, Sahu did not suffer much as he had dug a farm pond in his farmlands with the help of SC and WD Department.

The farm pond rendered great help to Sahu in irrigating his paddy field. Sahu saved his crop by irrigating with water available in his farm pond. He used a 1.5 HP motor pump to supply water to his farmland.

Not only Sahu, more than 200 farmers have been able to save their crops by utilising the water of the farm ponds. This year the agriculture department has launched a plan called ‘Farm Pond Plus’, Satya Narayan Achary, ASCO of Kesinga said.

He said ‘Farm Pond Plus’ is not a scheme but an approach which helps farmers in doubling their income from farm ponds by converging activities of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry departments.

Reports said over 55 projects are covered with integrated farming system under this block.

The horticulture department helps with vegetable mini kits, papaya, drumsticks and lime seeds to plant on the bunds of the farm ponds while the fishery department supplies fingerlings at subsidised rates.

Similarly, the agriculture department supplies pulses seeds, agriculture kits, mustard kits and pump sets to beneficiaries at subsidised rates while the animal husbandry department supplies training and assistance for establishment of duck farming units as well as poultry units and other permissible activities.

As a result, farm pond and ‘Farm Pond Plus’ have proved to be a boon for the farmers who have doubled their income.

