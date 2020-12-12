Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a farmer couple was electrocuted after coming in contact with an 11KV live wire in their agriculture filed at Puruna Burupada village under Hinjilicut police limits in Ganjam district.

The mishap occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. The live wire was reportedly snapped from an electric pole and lying in the field.

The deceased have been identified as Heena Samal (65) and Bishnu Samal (55) of Puruna Burupada village.

According to a source, the couple had gone to their agriculture field to pluck cauliflowers at around 4.00 am. They were hardly aware of their death lurking in their own field. As they entered the field, they came in contact with the live wire and collapsed on the ground.

Some local residents informed their son Gouda Samal who with the help of some neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced them arrived dead.

As the news broke, a pall of gloom descended on the village. Meanwhile, the villagers are holding the electricity department responsible for the mishap and are demanding action.

